Davie house tented for termites burglarized

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida home was tented for bugs, but the residents said when they returned, they only found their home ransacked.

The residents said the burglary happened after the tent was removed, before they returned to their house, in the Forest Ridge neighborhood in Davie.

Davie Police said those involved were prepared for the burglary, which took place overnight on April 12. Officials released surveillance video that showed two men lurking around the house moments before the burglary took place. It showed one of the men wearing what looks like protective clothing one would wear while doing pest control work.

“One of them was wearing a dress that they wear when they do the work inside the house,” said homeowner Oleg Gorokhovsky.

The men reportedly broke a window to enter the house. “My mother-in-law’s room, that’s where they went in. She’s a 78-year-old,” Gorokhovsky said, “so they broke the window. They tried to look for jewelry, normal things. Everything was on the floor, all over the place.”

The pest control company was in the process of clearing the house after it was tented for termites, and that’s when the technicians discovered the broken window.

Gorokhovsky said they prepared in case an incident like this would happen. “We took all the valuables out, which is what you need to do before you tent the house,” he said.

In the end, the two burglars got away with nothing.

If you recognize either subject, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

