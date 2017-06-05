Davie gas station robber flashes gun, steals cash

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for an armed man who, they said, got away with a few hundred dollars from a gas station in Davie, Monday morning.

According to Davie Police, the robber went inside the Chevron station, located near the intersection of Nova Drive and South University Drive, just after 10 a.m., and handed the clerk a note demanding money.

The subject is also accused of showing the clerk a gun that was in his waistband. He took off with $450.

The robber could be seen driving a 2000 to 2005 black Nissan Frontier pickup truck. He remains at large.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.