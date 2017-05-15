DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a fire that broke out at a South Florida house of worship as a possible case of arson.

According to investigators, the Davie United Methodist Church, located near Davie Road and Southwest 47th Street, went up in flames Saturday night. Davie Police responded to the scene of the blaze at around 11 p.m.

Officials said, not only was the church scorched, but the preacher’s car and a nearby storage building were also damaged.

If you have any information on this incident, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.