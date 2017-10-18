Davie 9-year-old recovering after being dragged by SUV

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 9-year-old boy continues to recover at the hospital after he was struck by an SUV and dragged nearly 500 feet in Davie.

It has been a slow and painful recovery for Ming Lin who, just a few days ago, was riding his bike down Southwest 39th Street before getting hit.

“Not good,” he said.

Surveillance cameras captured a woman, identified by police as 30-year-old Michele Achon, pulling out of a parking lot when she hit Lin and dragged him about 500 feet down the road.

“She appears to not be paying attention to what was going on,” said Davie Police Sgt. Mark Leone. “We have multiple witnesses saying this lady was in fact on a cellphone as she exited the driveway when this young man pulled up on his bicycle.”

Lin now has a cast around his broken leg and burns to his wrist and other bruises on his body.

His mother, Bilin, described the worst of the trauma through a translator. “The mother is not only worried about what we see — the fracture on the foot — but also what we don’t see, is really concerning, really his back, his neck and this area,” she said.

On Wednesday, Lin received a donated bicycle, a new backpack and helmet to replace the ones that were destroyed in the crash.

Officers said his belongings may have saved Lin’s life. “There is a pretty good amount of clearance underneath,” Leone said. “He is very small. Once he was under, wearing that helmet and backpack definitely contributed to saving his life.”

Dean Isenberg with City RV Rentals made the donation. “Thank God I’ve never gone through a tragedy this family has gone through, and hopefully if I did, someone would come forward and do the right thing,” he said.

And while Lin and his mom aren’t sure when he’ll be ready to ride again, but until then, the gifts will be waiting for him.

Achon was cited for failure to use due care involving a cyclist.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.