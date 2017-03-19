Daughter’s boyfriend accused of killing Florida woman

PALMETTO, Fla. (AP) — Florida police say a 47-year-old who was reported missing by friends was killed by her daughter’s boyfriend.

The Bradenton Herald reports 26-year-old Roy Nichols Jr. was arrested early Saturday in a West Virginia truck stop along with Tricia Freeman’s daughter.

Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler said Sunday that Nichols Jr. faces a second-degree murder charge, and Freeman’s daughter, Kayla Colyer, will be charged as an accessory to murder after the fact.

Tyler said during an interview, Nichols Jr. recounted how he’d gone to Freeman’s Palmetto home Tuesday, and Freeman said something that “set him off.”

Nichols Jr. and Colyer were apprehended Saturday in Cabell County, W.Va., when a clerk working at the store recognized them from a news broadcast and alerted authorities.

