Daughter of Lawrence Fishburne arrested for DUI in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The daughter of one of the stars of the “The Matrix” was arrested on DUI charges in South Florida over the weekend.

Twenty-five-year-old Montana Fishburne, daughter of actor Lawrence Fishburne, was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol after she crashed along Interstate 95, Saturday.

She was charged with DUI with property damage and cuffed after the accident.

Fishburne is currently out on bound.

