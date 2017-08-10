Data shows Miami residents moving to Fort Lauderdale

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — More than 14,000 residents from Miami-Dade County moved north to Broward County, home to Fort Lauderdale, in 2015.

New data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau show county-by-county migration trends in Florida in 2015, the most recent year figures are available.

Miami-Dade’s biggest source of new residents came from Brooklyn, New York.

Palm Beach County’s biggest source of new residents came from its southern neighbor, Broward County.

In Orange County, the home to Orlando, the biggest source of new residents came from Miami-Dade County.

In Hillsborough County, home to Tampa, the largest source of new residents came from the other side of the state, the Space Coast’s Brevard County.

