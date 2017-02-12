Daniela Albrecht crowned Miss Carnaval Miami 2017

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miss Carnaval Miami 2017 was crowned Saturday.

The event gives young women a chance to showcase their beauty and talents.

The winner was 16-year-old Daniela Albrecht.

“This is surreal,” Albrecht said. “I am blessed — honored — to be the youngest Miss Carnaval Miami ever in history, and my family has been so supportive and everything I have accomplished in my life, it’s because of them.”

Albrecht will be the new face of the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana and Carnaval Miami.

Albrecht received a cash prize, scholarship, VIP access to Calle Ocho and paid entry into the Miss Florida USA pageant.

