Dania Beach man critically injured in attack outside Walgreens

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man was badly beaten outside a Dania Beach Walgreens while a child watched the upsetting scene, and it was all caught on camera.

A 68-year-old man, identified by family as Anthony DePaul, was taken to the hospital after another man severely beat him on July 4 outside a Dania Beach Walgreens near South Federal Highway and Stirling Road where surveillance cameras rolled.

The victim’s son said his dad is in critical condition. “He’s bleeding in his brain. He’s got bruises to his frontal lobes and his brain stem,” said Armany DePaul. “He’s on a ventilator. He also has a skull fracture.”

The video shows the 68-year-old walking up to man wearing a blue shirt and with a child. That man appears to tell the boy to step aside before punching DePaul about three times, knocking him to the ground.

After the fight, the kid could not be seen on camera, but another camera showed the man as he briskly walked away and took off in a red or copper two-door sedan. Police believe that to be a Pontiac with a sun-roof and tinted windows.

“How stupid can this guy be to attack this guy knowing he can get arrested, when there’s cameras everywhere outside,” DePaul said. “How stupid can you be to do that? Why would you do that in front of a little kid? I mean, you want to set a good example for your children or whatever, and yet he just pops this old man in the face for no reason. As of how I feel? I hope this guy gets arrested.”

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the incident may have been over a traffic issue, but the victim’s son wants there to be consequences. “What reason would you have to attack my dad? A 68-year-old man,” he said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition, as of Monday afternoon.

If you have any information on who attacked this man, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

