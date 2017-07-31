DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Dania Beach family has been forced form their home after heavy rains caused part of the ceiling to collapse.

Terry Eubanks and his family will have to find a new place to sleep after the City of Dania Beach declared their home an unsafe building, Monday.

This comes the day after heavy rains caused the ceiling in the bedroom to partially collapse on Eubanks’ wife, Connie, and their youngest granddaughter while they watched TV.

Connie went to the hospital with minor injuries. She has since been discharged. The couple’s granddaughter was uninjured.

Eubanks wasn’t in the room at the time, but he heard the crash of the drywall. “I rushed in there and took the drywall and everything off of them,” he said. “They was covered in debris, so I went in there, and I got everything off of them, and I called 911 and had rescue come out.”

Until the issue can be properly fixed, Eubanks, along with his boss and coworkers from Universal Roofing, put a tarp on his roof to keep the rain out.

“They donated everything for the job. I’m actually supposed to be working now, but he told me to come and take care of this first,” Eubanks said.

According to Eubanks, this is not the first time this has happened. Three times since they moved into the home in December, they’ve had an issue with the leaky roof.

“It was raining hard at the time, but the roof’s been leaking for a while,” Eubanks said.

The next step for Eubanks’ family is to meet with the homeowner and establish a permanent solution.

