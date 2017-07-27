Dance event relocated after Miami hotel fire

A dance festival was forced to change location after their venue caught fire.

The 16th Annual Miami Salsa Congress was previously scheduled to take place Friday night, at the Deauville Beach Resort in Miami.

It has since been moved, after an electrical fire shut down the whole resort.

The dance festival will now be held at the Miami Airport Convention Center.

Two days after the fire, some hotel guests continue to struggle in finding new accommodations.

Hotel staff said they have a large generator on site and have been working with the city to re-open.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.