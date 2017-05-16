Dan Marino surprises military veterans with new Ford cars

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida Ford teamed up with legendary Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino to give back to local military veterans as part of the Ford Will Surprise You initiative.

Marino arrived at United Way of Broward County, May 4 and 5, to surprise Ben Guzman and Sheila “Shae” Desinat, two military veterans, with two brand new 2017 Ford vehicles.

Guzman and Desinat were both deployed while serving in the military.

Since serving our country, Guzman graduated from Florida Atlantic University and is actively involved with United Way of Broward County’s Mission United as both a mentee and mentor.

Desinat is currently a junior at Broward College where she serves as the president of the Student Veterans of America organization. She is also a mentee and volunteer at Mission United where she supports other veterans.

Marino posed with the vets during the surprise visit.

