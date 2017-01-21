Dan Marino hosts 7th annual autism awareness event

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida sports icon continued to raise awareness about autism.

The Seventh Annual Dan Marino Foundation WalkAbout Autism’ took place inside Hard Rock Stadium, Saturday.

The foundation was presented with a check for $62,000.

Marino spoke about what the event means to those affected. “The thing about this day is, it’s a fun day for the families that are affected by autism and other developmental disabilities, so that’s what makes this a great day,” he said.

The event featured live music, food and activities for children. Miami Dolphins players were also on hand signing autographs for the foundation.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.