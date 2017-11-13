Dan Gelber sworn-in as Miami Beach mayor by father

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A new era has started for Miami Beach after the city swore-in its new mayor, Monday.

“I give you Dan Gelber, my son, my favorite son, my only son, our incoming mayor,” said former Miami Beach Mayor Seymour Gelber during the ceremony.

His son, Dan Gelber, followed in his father’s footsteps and became mayor of Miami Beach.

The new mayor was actually sworn-in by his father.

Gelber succeeded former mayor Philip Levine, who completed two terms in office.

Levine recently announced his bid for Florida governor.

