MIAMI (WSVN) - The votes are in and now Miami Beach has a new mayor.

Miami Beach mayoral candidate Dan Gelber has won the election, Tuesday evening.

He hosted an election night reception at the Miami Beach Rowing Club as he awaited the final result.

Former mayor Philip Levine even congratulated Gelber on his big win.

Congratulations @DanGelber! I couldn’t leave this city in better hands. You are an amazing man and will be an amazing Mayor. @MiamiBeachNews pic.twitter.com/tx014sDvYs — Mayor Philip Levine (@MayorLevine) November 8, 2017

