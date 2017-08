MIAMI (WSVN) - A suspicious box truck left at the Dadeland North Station that sparked a police investigation, Tuesday, has been deemed safe.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the box truck was left at the station, which has sparked a station-wide shut down. As of 9:40 a.m., police said the truck was deemed safe.

The suspicious vehicle at the Dadeland North Metrorail has been deemed safe. The station has resumed regular operations @IRideMDT pic.twitter.com/zVPAXpCk1z — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) August 30, 2017

The station has since resumed normal operations.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.