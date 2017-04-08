Dad charged after kid crashes car into canal, baby inside

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (AP) — A southwest Florida man is facing charges after authorities say he let his 13-year-old son drive his car around the neighborhood and the boy crashed the car into a canal.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Martin Martinez Jr., let his son drive the car while a 2-year-old was also in the car. The father was not in the car. The boy was speeding when he allegedly lost control of the car, ran through a stop sign, missed a turn and flipped several times before rolling into a canal.

The Fort Myers News-Press said the children were not seriously injured.

Marinez was charged Friday with child neglect.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.