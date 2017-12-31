KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Key West went to the dogs this New Year’s Eve. Wiener-dogs, that is.

More than 200 dogs and their owners gathered at the island’s historic Old Town for the annual Dachshund Walk.

The tail-wagging participants included standard and miniature dachshunds. They even had a canine grand marshal, along with other wiener dog wannabes representing other breeds.

Many of the furry contenders wore costumes and offbeat accessories.

