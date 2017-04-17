D.A. Dorsey Technical College students surprised by community’s donations

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at a Liberty City technical school returned from spring break to discover a surprise from the Miami Heat.

The Heat donated $20,000 to D.A. Dorsey Technical College after the school was broken into and burglarized earlier this month. The extra help is all part of The Heat’s Random Acts of Heat initiative.

The donation will be used to replace the stolen equipment.

Microsoft also donated six surface tablets and software to the technical school.

“It really shocked me. It touched me, actually, because The Heat! Wow!” said student Lesli Grisette. “I wasn’t expecting that this morning.”

Surveillance video captured the thief getting away with $25,000 worth of computer equipment and nearly $20,000 worth of auto mechanic tools.

That thief has still not been caught. If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.