MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Some of Miami Beach’s finest joined business owners and residents as they used pedal power for a good cause, Saturday morning.

The Relay for Life took riders along Collins Avenue to help raise awareness and money for cancer research.

Members of the Miami Beach Police Department organized the ride to show their support for people who have fought or are fighting the deadly disease.

A perfect morning for a charity bike ride benefiting the @RelayForLife! pic.twitter.com/NVTYjMSQ6v — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) April 15, 2017

“We all have someone in our family that has suffered from cancer or is battling cancer,” said Miami Beach Police Capt. Henry Doce. “We have friends [living with cancer], and this for sure is something I take to heart, and I put every effort into it.”

All proceeds from the charity bike ride will go to the American Cancer Society.

