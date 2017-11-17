Cyclist transported to hospital after crash in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A cyclist was struck by a vehicle, Friday morning, in Miami Beach.

According to Miami Beach Police, the crash occurred along Dade Boulevard between Alton Road and Bay Road. The extent of the cyclist’s injuries remains unknown, but officials did transport the rider to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

#Traffic Alert: Avoid Dade Blvd between Alton Road and Bay Rd due to crash involving cyclist. Cyclist being transported to JMH. Possible DUI investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/B04MBuPn8t — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) November 17, 2017

The condition of the driver is also unknown, but Miami Beach Police said a possible DUI investigation is underway.

Officials ask motorists to avoid the area as the investigation begins.

