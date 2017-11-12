Cyclist fatally struck by SUV in Pembroke Pines, 2 hospitalized

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man out riding his bicycle in Pembroke Pines died after, police said, he was struck by an SUV, early Sunday morning, sending the driver and passenger of the vehicle to the hospital.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the victim, identified as 26-year-old Jonadin Saint-Louis, was riding northbound on South University Drive, within the bicycle lane. As he approached the 1200 block, he was struck from the rear by a 2013 Hyundai Tucson, just after 3:15 a.m.

Investigators said the force of the impact caused Saint-Louis to be ejected and land on the SUV’s hood and front windshield. The victim remained on the vehicle for a few moments before falling on the roadway.

The driver and passenger of the Tucson, identified as 19-year-old Alexandra Olivier and 20-year-old Paula Santiago, told police they thought the car was on fire and jumped out.

The Tucson continued to roll northbound on University Drive before it crashed into a pole on the southbound side.

Saint-Louis, a Miramar resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics transported the driver of the Tucson to Memorial Hospital Pembroke and the passenger to Memorial Regional Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Olivier and Santiago told investigators that they initially did not know they had hit someone.

Police continue to investigate.

