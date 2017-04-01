Cyclist carjacks driver in North Miami, leaves bike behind

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a bicyclist who, they said, pulled a driver out of his car in North Miami and took off in the vehicle, Saturday morning.

According to North Miami Police, the thief pulled up next to the victim in the area of Northeast 15th Avenue and 135th Street, at around 6 a.m.

The victim said the crook pulled him out of his car and threw him to the ground before taking off with his car.

The victim told 7News he initially tried to fend off his assailant. “I think he tried to ask me something, because he [looked] normal. Then [he] attacked me,” he said. ” I know something about self-defense, but I fight with him, but I slipped,” he said.

The carjacker left behind his bike as the only clue. Police did not specify the year and make of the victim’s car.

If you have any information on this carjacking, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

