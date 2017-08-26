Cutler Bay man charged with raping, torturing woman at Islamorada resort

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a Cutler Bay man accused of raping, torturing and threatening to kill a woman at an Islamorada resort.

The suspect, 34-year-old Jorge Moreno, and the 28-year-old victim were staying at the Amara Cay Resort when the incident took place, Thursday.

The victim said she and Moreno checked in at about 5 p.m.

She said as they entered their room, he demanded she give him her cell phone. When she refused, he became violent.

According to the victim, over the next several hours Moreno beat her and repeatedly raped her. She said he also threatened to kill her and her child.

Moreno reportedly held a towel over the victim’s mouth and nose so she could not breathe — at one point taking her into the bathroom and running water over the towel covering her face, which she said made her feel like she was drowning.

The victim said Moreno also poured a bottle of tequila over her and threatened to set her on fire. She said when he couldn’t find a lighter, he made her lay beside him on the bed and he went to sleep.

The victim said she was terrified that she was going to die.

She told police she begged Moreno to let her see her child.

According to the victim, at about 1 a.m., Friday, Moreno drove her northbound, continuing his threats to kill her, her child and her parents. He then stopped his car on the Card Sound Bridge and told her he was going to push her off the bridge and then kill her family and himself.

He finally dropped her off at her parent’s home in Cutler Bay before returning to Islamorada.

The victim called to report the attack, and police were told to be on the lookout for Moreno’s white Kia. The car was stopped at the 92 mile marker northbound, Friday afternoon, and Moreno was taken into custody.

Moreno was charged with attempted murder, false imprisonment, sexual battery and battery.

