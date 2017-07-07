Cutler Bay Kmart to close as Sears cuts costs

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A local Kmart in Cutler Bay will close as its parent company works to cut costs.

Sears Holdings, the parent company of Sears and Kmart announced that it will be closing 43 stores in an effort to cut costs.

One location affected is the Cutler Bay Kmart located at 20505 South Dixie Hwy.

Sears officials said all the 43 stores will be closed by early October.

