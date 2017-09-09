Curfews announced for South Florida cities in response to Irma

(WSVN) - Due to Hurricane Irma’s strong winds and rainfall, cities across South Florida have begun announcing curfews.

Broward County

The City of Coral Springs has announced a curfew for 8 p.m., Saturday, which will end at 6 a.m. the following day. This curfew prohibits all vehicle and pedestrian movement.

The City of Deerfield Beach and Hillsboro Beach announced a curfew beginning at noon, Satursday, for the barrier island, while a citywide curfew is expected later in the afternoon. In a news release, officials said the bridges leading onto the barrier island have been locked in the down position. Barrier island residents will only be allowed into their homes with proof of residency and photo ID.

Miami-Dade County

