Curfew lifted in Florida Keys 3 weeks after Hurricane Irma

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — The curfew put in place after Hurricane Irma hit the Florida Keys last month has been lifted.

Monroe County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Becky Herrin said in a news release Monday that sheriff’s deputies will be actively patrolling residential neighborhoods and keeping an eye out for suspicious people and suspicious activity.

Officials in the Keys have also reopened to visitors three weeks after Irma devastated the island chain.

Airline and cruise ship traffic has returned to Key West and traffic is flowing on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway.

Herrin says that anyone who sees activity that looks unusual or suspicious should call the sheriff’s office.

