Cuban cargo being sold in US for first time in 50 years

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The first commercial Cuban cargo in decades is now on sale in South Florida.

Forty tons of Cuban marabu charcoal were delivered Tuesday, to Fogo Charcoal in Hialeah.

The business celebrated with a pig roast, as customers purchased the first bags.

The president of the company says he hopes the historic occasion will help draw him business. “We hope to grow a little more in our community,” said Sebastian Bussert, “bring more customers to our business and you know we thought that calling some attention to our small company by bringing this Cuban charcoal will help us in bringing a couple more customers.”

The shipment, which arrived last week at Port Everglades, is the first from Cuba in more than 50 years.

