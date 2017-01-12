Cuban-Americans express thoughts on repealed ‘wet foot, dry foot’ policy

MIAMI (WSVN) - Members of the Cuban exile community in Little Havana are expressing strong opinions on the newly repealed “wet foot, dry foot” policy, Thursday.

The change will be effective immediately. Anyone who tries to come to the U.S. without a visa will be repatriated.

Since the Obama administration announced the normalizing relations with Cuba, this repeal has been a big fear for many who reside in South Florida and have family back home in Cuba.

In December of 2014, President Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro announced the beginning of normalizing relations. A fear that the “wet foot, dry foot” policy might end with improved relations between the two nations has since led to an increase in Cuban migrants coming ashore in Florida.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, officials have come in contact with 1,885 Cuban migrants since October 2016. In the preceding year, they came in contact with 7,411 Cuban migrants.

According to a senior administration official, the two countries have been negotiating this policy for some time, which also includes an agreement from Cuba that will allow those who are turned away from the U.S. to be allowed to return to the island nation.

There is a mixed reaction from Cuban-Americans at Cafe Versailles in Little Havana.

“They can’t let the people return to Cuba because the government of Castro is alive,” said one man. “They killing the people of the United States that return to Cuba.”

Another man said that he agrees with the policy change. “I’m glad. They should stay there and fight to get free, instead of coming here and then do nothing,” he said.

“Another treason of this country to Cuba,” said another man at Cafe Versailles. “Barack Obama, I don’t believe him at all. He’s just a liar and just proposes situations to come closer to Raul Castro.”

In a statement released by U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R, Fla., she said that this is “another bad deal by the Obama administration.”

The White House also released a statement that said in part, “Taking this step, we are treating Cuban migrants the same way we treat migrants from other countries. The Cuban government has agreed to accept the return of Cuban nationals who have been ordered, removed just as it has been accepting of the return of migrants interdicted at sea.”

The action comes just days into Obama’s final days in office. Many believe this will be his final big move in changes between U.S. and Cuba relations.

The end of the policy is a big deal for many, but President-elect Donald Trump has taken a tougher line when it comes to U.S. and Cuba relations. This repeal is something that Trump can undo when he takes office.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.