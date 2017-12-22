Cruise ship that lost passengers in Mexico bus crash returns to South Florida

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. (WSVN) — One of two cruise ships that lost passengers in a tragic bus crash in Mexico has returned to South Florida.

Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas arrived at Port Everglades early Friday morning. “I’m glad to be home,” said traveler Teresa Henderson. “It’s ruined the holidays for a lot of people. It was very solemn as soon as the other passengers heard that an accident has happened. Even the cruise members were quite upset about it.”

Seventy-eight-year-old Fanya Shamis of Coconut Creek, her daughter Anna Behar and her 10-year-old grandson Daniel Behar were among those who lost their lives in the crash along the coast of Mexico.

Haim Shababo of Fort Laurderdale told 7News the deceased are his wife’s mother, sister and nephew. “She’s in shock right now,” he said. “She sits down, doesn’t move from her seat. She’s literally in shock, completely shocked.”

Shababo’s wife’s brother-in-law and 15-year-old nephew survived the crash.

The horrific scene unfolded Tuesday afternoon, killing 12 people – including eight Americans.

The crash happened about 110 miles south of Tulum, on a narrow highway. The bus was carrying cruise-ship passengers — some from the Celebrity Equinox, which left out of the PortMiami.

“We saw folks walking with each other, parents very clearly trying to comfort their children,” said traveler Nicole Hallingstad. “We began to see injuries.”

Hallingstad said she had a tough time comprehending the situation. “In my head I just thought, ‘Oh, they’re tending to the injured. They’re trying to keep them stationary until help arrives.’ It wasn’t until later that I realized that even though we were passing clearly minutes after it happened, that there were fatalities.”

The Whitten family said they were almost on the bus that crashed. “We were supposed to be on it,” said Michelle Whitten.

Meanwhile, several people in Mexico are still waiting for news of their loved ones.

The Quintana Roo State Secretary said in addition to those killed, 13 others were injured and are getting treatment at two different hospitals.

As for the investigation, Mexican officials said the driver of the bus is to blame, finding he was negligent and speeding which caused the killer crash.

Royal Caribbean released a statement Thursday, saying it’s doing everything it can to help it’s passengers, including help with transportation and medical care.

