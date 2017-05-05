Crowds pour into Downtown Miami for festival, theater events

MIAMI (WSVN) - The weekend is here with something for everyone to enjoy, whether you’re into hip-hop, theater or science this weekend.

The Rolling Loud festival is already underway, Friday, and fans continue to pour in for the three-day weekend event.

“We’re here in sunny Miami, about to produce a beautiful music festival,” said Tariq Cherif, founder Rolling Loud.

Fans said there’s no festival like this one. “For rap, it’s the biggest festival ever,” said one guest.

The festival is set to take over Downtown Miami’s Bayfront Park from May 5 to 7 and is already sold out.

About 40,000 fans are expected to come to Miami from all over the country.

7News spoke to people from Houston, Texas, to San Francisco, California, to right here at home and Clearwater, Florida. They said headliners like Kendrick Lamar, Future, and Lil Wayne will make the trip worth it.

“This festival is the biggest hip-hop festival in the country,” said Nelda Fonticiella, a spokesperson for Rolling Loud. “It’s the only festival where you have just pure hip-hop music.”

The entertainment doesn’t stop there. Theatre lovers have plenty to see at the Adrienne Arsht Center this weekend with shows like Chicago’s “Death and Harry Houdini” and the Miami Symphony Orchestra’s Beethovenmania.

Natural wonders are also waiting to be explored at the long-awaited Philip and Patricia Frost Science Museum.

“This has been 12 years in the making,” said the president of the Frost Museum, Frank Steslow.

Members are getting a first look of the state-of-the-art planetarium and aquarium.

“We showcase all of the habitats of South Florida,” said Andy Dehart, who is with the Frost Museum.

Doors open to the public on Monday.

“Everyone that’s coming to the festival or is gonna be in the Downtown Brickell area, bring a lot of patience,” said Miami Police Sgt. Freddie Cruz.

Officials are suggesting those trying to get in and of Downtown to use the Metrorail or Metromover. Ride sharing services are also working with the festival to make transportation easy and safe.

With thousands bracing the heat, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is ready to take action this weekend. “We have about 80 firefighters, paramedics out here, on the scene, here to assure that everyone here has a wonderful time,” said Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll.

Traffic is expected to be affected in the Downtown area. The northbound lane along Biscayne Boulevard heading toward Northeast First Street will be blocked off throughout the weekend until Monday, at 6 a.m.

