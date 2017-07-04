Crowds gather for 4th of July celebrations across South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - Fourth of July parties are already underway at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami.

Crews have prepared for the largest fireworks show in South Florida, and they’re ready to wow the crowd, Tuesday.

The sun was out, and there was plenty of delicious food for everyone, including the family and kiddos.

“I like that it celebrates America’s birthday,” said Autumn Wallace.

Earlier Tuesday, people gathered for the 58th annual Key Biscayne Fourth of July Parade on Crandon Boulevard.

Fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m., off Key Biscayne.

A lot of folks kept in mind what July 4 is all about. “Well, my father’s a veteran, so I always appreciate the independence fact of it,” said Anthony Wallace, “but you know, coming from a family standpoint, I just love bringing us all together, having a good time and celebrating why we’re here.”

Chris Cuellar, who attended the parade, said his wife was pregnant for last year’s July 4 celebration. “My wife was eight-months pregnant, and this year, we got this little guy. First Fourth of July, I was in the Navy, so it’s awesome.”

Crowds watched a parade in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea that was all about the red, white and blue.

Kids waved flags and wore patriotic colors as they listened to music.

When asked what July 4 meant to Diane DeForge, who attended the parade, she said, “Our independence of our country and our men and women who we’re very grateful for serving our country and freedom.”

“It means to live in a country where you can express yourself,” said another attendee, Ediany Carbon. “Where you can savor freedom, where you can vote for people you want to represent you in Congress.”

Brian Kowal said the Lauderdale-By-The-Sea celebration is a family-favorite. “Lauderdale-By-The-Sea is the best,” he said. “We come every year, and this year it’s a little more special because I got my daughter here all the way from Madison [Wisconsin].”

While this is the first time Kowal’s daughter celebrated the Fourth of July in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, residents said they wouldn’t want to celebrate America’s 241st birthday anywhere else.

