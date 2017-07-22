Crowd protests treatment of undocumented immigrants in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of people gathered for a passionate protest in Deerfield Beach, Saturday.

The crowd carried signs and banners while chanting against the government’s treatment of undocumented immigrants.

The rally took place in front of the Broward Transitional Center off Powerline Road.

“We’re hoping they take away all the talking points, that this, for one, does not look like a detention center,” said one protester. “Two, they’re keeping people in there, and when they know we’re coming down here, they’re closing it off, they’re taking away their rights, and they’re making money off these folks.”

Protesters also calling for an end to, what they call, mass deportation and the prison-industrial complex.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.