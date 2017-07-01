SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the people responsible for breaking into a Best Buy store in Southwest Miami-Dade and taking off with expensive flat-screens.

According to security personnel, the burglars drilled a hole in the wall of the electronics retailer near Southwest 40th Street and 77th Avenue, Saturday, at around 3 a.m.

Speaking through a translator, a security guard said the subjects away with high-end merchandise. “I was right behind him, but as soon as I made a turn, they were already stealing televisions,” she said. “When they saw me, they hurried and left.”

The guard said the crooks loaded up the stolen merchandise into a rental truck and drove off.

