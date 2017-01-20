Crooks steal motor bike from Tavernier garage

TAVERNIER, Fla. (WSVN) — Surveillance cameras captured two crooks stealing a motor bike from a garage in Tavernier, early Friday morning.

According to the owner, one of the hooded men walked into the open garage and wheeled out the orange and black three-wheel 2015 Polaris Slingshot, at around 2 a.m.

His accomplice, who also wore a hoodie, helped take the bike away from the house, located on Spoonbill Road.

If you have any information on this crime, call Monroe County Crime Stoppers at 800-346-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

