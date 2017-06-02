MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the people responsible for a break-in at a supermarket in Miami, Friday morning.

City of Miami Police responded to the scene of the burglary, near Southwest 17th Avenue and 14th Street.

Officials said the perpetrators busted through the front entrance by ripping the hurricane shutter doors.

The owner said the crooks took off with cash and cigarettes.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.