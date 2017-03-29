Crook steals cash from Wilton Manors cellphone repair shop

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - Surveillance video captured the scene as a crook got away with fast cash at a Wilton Manors store.

The footage, recorded on March 14, showed the man as he rummaged through the back office of the cellphone repair store.

The crook managed to get away with cash from an employee’s wallet and a register.

He then argued with the clerk outside after refusing to pay for phone repairs at the shop, which is located along East Oakland Park Boulevard and Northeast Second Avenue.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.