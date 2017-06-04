MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It was not a relaxing day on the beach for an off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer after, officials said, a thief snatched her purse, Sunday.

According to Miami Beach Police, the law enforcer was in the water near 44th Street, behind the Fontainebleau Hotel, when the subject sneaked up and grabbed her handbag off the sand.

Investigators said the officer attempted to give chase, but the snatcher took off on a bicycle down the boardwalk.

Authorities are troubled by what the thief got away with. The officer’s badge and gun were inside the bag.

