Crook robs Aventura bank at knifepoint

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - The FBI has released surveillance photos from a bank robbery in Aventura.

According to police, a thief robbed a Chase Bank, located along Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 183rd Street, Saturday morning.

Images taken from the surveillance footage of the incident show the thief jumping over a counter inside of the bank while holding a knife. No injuries were reported.

Officials did not disclose how much money the crook got away with.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

