Crocodile walks along SW Miami-Dade roadway

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crocodile was spotted walking along a South Florida street.

The massive crocodile was found taking an early morning stroll in Southwest Miami-Dade, near 216th Street and 87th Avenue, Tuesday.

Officers blocked off roads in the area until FWC arrived.

After nearly two hours, the scaly reptile either got hungry or bored and ended up wandering off into a nearby lake.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.