MIAMI (WSVN) - A crocodile was spotted on a personal watercraft in Miami, Thursday.

The watercraft was docked along a seawall near Lake Road and Pigeon Plum Lane.

Witnesses called the Florida Fish And Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The crocodile was eventually dipped back into Biscayne Bay.

