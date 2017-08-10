Crimestoppers tip leads to Coconut Creek drug bust

Officials confiscated several pounds of marijuana during a drug bust in Coconut Creek.

Police raided a home near Sample Road and Northwest 42nd Avenue and seized more than 10 pounds of marijuana, Tuesday.

They also found more than $60,000 in cash.

Officials arrested 40-year-old Michael Marks on a list of drug charges.

According to police, they received a tip about Marks and acted on it.

