Cricket Wireless surprises 3 Puerto Rican families with shopping spree

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida business helped three Puerto Rican families that were displaced due to the hurricane season.

Months after Hurricane Irma and Maria damaged parts of Puerto Rico, some families are still in need of help.

“We lost practically everything,” said hurricane victim Luis Serrano.

Serrano and his family were one of many who were forced to move. They are now living in Miami with the bare minimum. “I’m not working here now, so I lost my job in Puerto Rico, too,” he said.

However on Friday, Cricket Wireless surprised them with a $1,000 shopping spree to spend at Walmart.

“You hear the stories of them having to come here, some of them actually lost everything. And for them, the only thing the have left is hope,” said Leon Duarte with Cricket Wireless. “For us to be able to make a difference and give them something to smile about, at least for this holiday season, it means a lot to us.”

The families said that they have had a rough time, but this act of kindness gave them hope. “It’s not been easy, but we’re trying to keep on with life,” Serrano said.

The three families also received a free prepaid device and six months of free Cricket Wireless service.

