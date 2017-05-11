Crews working to cap gas leak in Downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews are working to repair a gas leak in Downtown Miami after construction equipment reportedly struck a gas line, Thursday afternoon.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene at the intersection of Flagler Street and North Miami Avenue, just after 2 p.m.

Authorities evacuated several businesses along Flagler Street, between North Miami Avenue and Miami Court.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.