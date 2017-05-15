Crews working to cap gas leak in Downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews are working to repair a gas leak in Downtown Miami, Monday afternoon, days after another gas line ruptured near the same location.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the gas leak at 16 W. Flagler St., just west of North Miami Avenue.

Officials have not specified how this gas line broke or whether there have been any evacuations in the area.

Thursday afternoon, construction equipment struck a gas line at the intersection of Flagler Street and North Miami Avenue, causing several businesses to be evacuated. Crews were able to cap the leak within two hours.

