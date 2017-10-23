HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to repair an underground water main that ruptured in Hollywood, Monday.

According to city officials, the 36-inch pipe broke near Taft Street and 62nd Avenue. The utility line carries treated waste to a nearby regional treatment plant.

Crews have shut down two westbound lanes of Taft Street, and the center turn lane is being used for westbound traffic between 441 and 64th Avenue. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

