MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters are working to put out hot spots in South Miami-Dade to tame a brush fire that has already charred plenty of land, Wednesday.

Almost 3,000 acres have burned since Sunday.

Officials say the fire may have been sparked by an off-road vehicle.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.