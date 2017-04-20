Crews work to repair gas leak in Sunny Isles Beach

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A natural gas leak in Sunny Isles Beach is expected to cause heavy traffic delays during Thursday morning’s rush hour.

Crews are currently working to fix a natural gas pipe that was damaged along State Road A1A.

All north and southbound traffic along Collins Avenue is being diverted between 167th Street and 172nd Street.

Officials said as of right now there is no estimated time for how long the repairs will take.

