Crews work to put out apartment fire in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire Rescue crews are on the scene of code one apartment fire in North Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the apartment complex along Northeast 126th Street and 11th avenue, around 6:30 a.m., Tuesday.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where the top floor of the apartment building could be seen completely engulfed in flames.

Officials have not reported any injuries.

At this point the cause of the fire is unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.