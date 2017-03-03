Crews work to clean up an 8,000 gallon fuel spill at Port Everglades

MIAMI (WSVN) - Hazmat crews are working to clean up over 8,000 gallons of spilled fuel at Port Everglades, Friday morning.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:40 p.m., Thursday, a tanker truck rolled over, causing the spill.

The driver of that truck suffered minor injuries and was transported to Broward General Medical, where he is expected to be OK. No one else was injured, according to officials.

More than 50 firefighters were called to the scene. Crews laid down foam and grounded the tanker to keep the fuel from spilling further. However, the fuel managed to reach the intracoastal waterway.

The United States Coast Guard was also on scene attempting to absorb the fuel from the water.

Due to the spill, the Celebrity Equinox cruise ship has not been able to come in to the port. Officials said the ship will now be docking at terminal 25, which can be accessed through the Interstate 595 entrance to the port.

The 17th Street and State Road 84 entrances to the port have been closed off, as crews work to clean up the spill.

Officials said clean up should be wrapped up by noon.

